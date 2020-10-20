E-edition
COVID-19 kills 164, infects over 1000 more people

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

COVID-19 has killed 164 more patients in South Africa , bringing the total number of deaths to 18 656.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday, 20 October.

Mkhize also  said of the new deaths, 46 were from the Eastern Cape, 41 from the Free State, 52 from Gauteng, one from Mpumalanga, two from the Northern Cape, eight from the Western Cape, nine from KwaZulu-Natal and five from Limpopo.


He also said the cumulative  number of detected COVID-19 cases  is 706 304 after 1 050 people tested positive for the disease.

Of the 706 304, 639 568 have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

 

