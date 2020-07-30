Breaking News

COVID-19 kills 315 patients, infects 11000 more people.

By Ngwako Malatji

Eleven thousand  and Forty Six more South African citizens  (11046)  have tested positive COVID-19  in the past 24 hours , increasing the total number of infections from from 471 123 to 482 169.

The new infections were recorded from 44 886 tests conducted in the last 24 hours cycle. This brought the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the dreaded disease to  2 918 049, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on  Thursday July 30.

Mkhize also said 315 COVID-19 more patients have succumbed to the killer disease, skyrocketing  the death toll from 7 497 to 7 812.


Of the 315 deaths,121  were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 96 in Gauteng, 55 in KwaZulu-Natal,  34  in the Western Cape and nine in  North West.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

He said of the 482 169 infections,  309 601 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the recovery rate  from 63 percent  to 64 percent. 

