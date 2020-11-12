E-edition
COVID-19 kills 65 more patients, infects over 2000

By Ngwako Malatji
A number of potential vaccine candidates are being developed and some show promising results.

 

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has today announced that  2 338  more people have contracted the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of infections to 744 732.

The new cases were recorded from 25 675 tests conducted with 16 664 of those in the performed in the private centres and 9 011 in the heath centres.

Mkhize also said 65 more COVID-19 patients have died of the global pandemic, bringing the death toll to 20 076. Of these new deaths,  37 were  from the Eastern Cape, 18 from the Free State, one from Gauteng, one from KwaZulu-Natal, and eight from the Western Cape,

Of these new deaths, 17 occurred in the past 48 hours.


This means there are 33,753 active cases  across SA.

Mkhize said of the 744 732 infected,  690 903 have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.7 percent.

Author


