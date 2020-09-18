Breaking News

COVID-19 recovery cases down to 89.2% while 85 people lost their lives

By Aubrey Mothombeni
COVID-19

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced a regress in the COVID-19 recovery figures indicating that the country was now down from 90% to 89.2%.

Mkhize said the recoveries now stand at 586 844 with a total of 54 926 active cases.

This comes after the country recorded 2055 new COVID-19 cases today taking the overall number of cases to 657 627.


Mkhize also reported 85 new deaths taking the overall number of death to 15 857.

Gauteng leads the pack with 62 deaths all reported in a single day followed by Kwazulu Natal with 9 deaths and Western Cape with 7 deaths.

Eastern cape has accounted for 5 COVID-19 deaths while Northern Cape has only reported 2 deaths.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” reads Mkhize’s statement.

The results emanate from a record 20057 new tests which were conducted today.

The figure elevated the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 4 million.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Female JMPD officer collapse and dies on duty

A female JMPD Officer has collapsed and died in her office this morning. The news of the Mpo Mafale's passing was confirmed by JMPD Spokesperson...
Read more
Breaking News

Safa “shocked” at killing of football official

The South African Football Association (Safa) has learnt with shock and horror about the assassination of Umkhanyakude Region President, Jabulani Nxumalo on Thursday night. According...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal