COVID-19 recovery cases down to 89.2% while 85 people lost their lives

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize has announced a regress in the COVID-19 recovery figures indicating that the country was now down from 90% to 89.2%.

Mkhize said the recoveries now stand at 586 844 with a total of 54 926 active cases.

This comes after the country recorded 2055 new COVID-19 cases today taking the overall number of cases to 657 627.

Mkhize also reported 85 new deaths taking the overall number of death to 15 857.

Gauteng leads the pack with 62 deaths all reported in a single day followed by Kwazulu Natal with 9 deaths and Western Cape with 7 deaths.

Eastern cape has accounted for 5 COVID-19 deaths while Northern Cape has only reported 2 deaths.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” reads Mkhize’s statement.

The results emanate from a record 20057 new tests which were conducted today.

The figure elevated the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 4 million.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni