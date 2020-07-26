COVID-19 continues to kill more

The global coronavirus has killed 114 more people in South Africa.

The news comes as Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe returned home, after being admitted in hospital for symptoms of COVID-19.

The total number of people who tested positive for the disease now stands at 445 433 and the deaths related to the virus are at 6769 – this is an increase of 11 233 from yesterday.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus, with 1564 deaths, 614 from KwaZulu Natal, 2875 from Western Cape, 67 from Limpopo and 29 from Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“The number of recoveries currently stands at 265 077 which translates to a recovery rate of 59,5%,” he added.

Mkhize said they were still concerned about the numbers for who we infected by the virus in August.

“The pattern varies according to province. The Western Cape numbers are now reducing, KZN is the one that is now on the rise. If we are not practising social behavioural changes, #COVID19 will continue to spread. The numbers will always grow depending on how well as a community we can break the cycle,” said Mkhize.

Author



George Matlala