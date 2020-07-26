Breaking News

COVID-19 continues to kill more

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The global coronavirus has killed 114 more people in South Africa.

The news comes as Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe returned home, after being admitted in hospital for symptoms of COVID-19.

The total number of people who tested positive for the disease now stands at 445 433 and the deaths related to the virus are at 6769 – this is an increase of 11 233 from yesterday.


Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus, with 1564 deaths, 614 from KwaZulu Natal, 2875 from Western Cape, 67 from Limpopo and 29 from Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“The number of recoveries currently stands at 265 077 which translates to a recovery rate of 59,5%,” he added.

Mkhize said they were still concerned about the numbers for who we infected by the virus in August.

“The pattern varies according to province. The Western Cape numbers are now reducing, KZN is the one that is now on the rise. If we are not practising social behavioural changes, #COVID19 will continue to spread. The numbers will always grow depending on how well as a community we can break the cycle,” said Mkhize. 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Mantashe discharged from hospital

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has been discharged from hospital, after being admitted for symptoms related to coronavirus. Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle,...
Read more
Breaking News

Mangaliso Ngema tells his side of the story after sexual harrasment allegations against him

Former Lithapo actor Mangaliso Ngema has come out to dispel allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him and publicly explained ‘his side of the...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal