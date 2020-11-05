COVIVI kills 92 more patients, infects over 1 800

NINETY-TWO more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the disease, increasing the death toll to 19 677.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday November 5.

Mkhize said of the 92 deaths, 27 were from the Eastern Cape, seven from Gauteng, 17 from the Free State, four from KwaZulu-Natal, one from Mpumalanga, and 23 from North West, 8 from the Northern Cape, and five from the Western Cape.

Of the 92 deaths reported today, he said, 23 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours with four of those in the Free State, nine in the Eastern Cape, five in Gauteng, one in the Northern Cape, and four in the Western Cape.

Mkhize further said 1 866 more people have contracted the contagious disease, increasing the infection numbers to 732 414.

Of the 732 414 infected, 671 579 have recovered, shooting our recovery rate to 91.7 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji