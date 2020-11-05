E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

COVIVI kills 92 more patients, infects over 1 800

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

NINETY-TWO more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the disease, increasing the death toll to  19 677.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday November 5.

Mkhize said of the 92 deaths, 27 were from the Eastern Cape, seven from Gauteng, 17 from the Free State, four from KwaZulu-Natal, one from Mpumalanga, and 23 from North West, 8 from the Northern Cape, and five from the Western Cape.


Of the 92 deaths reported today, he said,  23 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours with four of those in the Free State, nine in the Eastern Cape, five in Gauteng, one in the Northern Cape, and four in the Western Cape.

Mkhize further said 1 866 more people have contracted the contagious disease, increasing the infection numbers to  732 414.

Of the 732 414 infected,  671 579 have recovered, shooting our recovery rate to 91.7 percent.

Author


Similar stories

Business

SA to host 3rd investment conference

South Africa will host its third investment conference on 17 and 18 November 2020, as the country focuses on reconstruction in the wake of...
Read more
Breaking News

President to address the nation next week

Cabinet will deliberate on the outcomes of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) which will meet next week, Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu,...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal