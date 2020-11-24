E-edition
DBE tightens security systems for Grade 12 exam papers

By SUNDAY WORLD
070120 News Johannesburg- Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga during the announcement of the Matric results at vodaworld in Midrand foto Felix Dlangamandla

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and provinces are working around the clock to implement new security measures meant to protect the ongoing National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

“We want to reassure the public that we are hard at work to ensure that we protect the examinations,” Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, said.

The Minister made the remarks on Monday after the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) held an urgent meeting to consider the implications of the latest developments with the leak of the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Science question papers.


The meeting was held following reports that the Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the commencement of the examination on Monday.

Last week, the Mathematics Paper 2 was also leaked. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (The Hawks) is investigating the matter.

“The Hawks have been helpful in working with us and there are encouraging developments coming from their side,” the Minister said.

The investigations are at an advanced stage and details on the progress of the probe will be made public at the right time, while areas of possible weakness have been identified.

“It is unfortunate that people continue to be involved in something like this, even though the consequences can be dire.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the conduct of persons who undermine the integrity of the examination because it causes untold stress on the learners who are looking forward to exiting the schooling system with a pass from an honest examination, not one associated with cheating,” Motshekga said.

