Deputy minister of employment and labour recovering in hospital after contracting Covid-19

Johannesburg – The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi (MP) has tested positive for Covid-19.

The presidency said in a statement that the Deputy Minister was hospitalised on the 5th January 2021 after not feeling well and received her positive results on 6th January 2021.

“Deputy Minister Moloi remains hospitalised, recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus. All members of the office of the Deputy Minister who have come in contact with her will undergo self-isolation,” the presidency said in a statement.

“We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vain, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.”

“Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus,” the presidency concluded.



Sunday World

SUNDAY WORLD