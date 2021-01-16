DJ Fresh and Euphonik pulled off air following rape allegations

Johannesburg – The popular duo of DJ Fresh and Euphonik have been pulled off air by music station 947 following allegations of sexual assault.

The pair reached an agreement with Primedia Broadcasting, owners of 947 that they would step down from their roles with immediate effect after rape cases were opened against them.

Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, said the station takes the allegations seriously.

“947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them. Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter,” Crwys-Williams said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the woman took to Twitter, accusing the duo of drugging and raping her in 2011.

Gauteng police has confirmed that case was opened against the two well-known radio personalities.

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo