DJ Zinhle reveals pregnancy in promotional video for her new realty show

Johannesburg – DJ Zinhle Jiyane has revealed that she is expecting a baby in her promotional video for her new realty show, ‘DJ Zinhle The Unexpected’.

Earlier this year, Sunday World revealed that couple, Zinhle Jiyane and musician Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana, are expecting their first child together.

Jiyane, who has a five-year-old daughter with rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, is said to be six months pregnant and over the moon.

Mohosana, the other half of the popular duo Black Motion, also has a son who is almost a year old from a previous relationship.

In the latest promotional video DJ Zinhle can be seen holding her baby bump.

The couple, which has been dating for just over a year, has been keeping the news under wraps with only close family members and friends in the know.

When Sunday World first reported about their relationship in June last year, the couple denied it.

However, in March this year Jiyane, while making a speech during the launch of the video of her latest single Indlovu, thanked Mahosana for his unwavering support, calling him “baby”. Sources close to the couple tell Sunday World that the My Name Is hitmaker found out about the pregnancy in March, but was waiting to make the mother of all reveals in a mini-documentary she and Mohosana are working on.

“She has been hiding her baby bump for an impressive six months despite attending numerous public events. She wears loose-fitting clothes,” said the source.

