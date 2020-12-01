In conversation with Duduzane Zuma: ‘I would make the ideal president’

Duduzane Zuma says he will make the ideal president as he is in touch with what the youth wants.

He believes not much will change if older people remain in power.

“It’s a global issue with older men being in power – not just in SA. Things are done the same traditional way. And now at my age, I feel I have lived and been through the most. I don’t want to be an armchair critic,” says Zuma.

“I want to be part of the progression. SA needs a paradigm shift, someone who thinks out of the box. I will do things differently, within the limits of the law. It’s not just about empty promises.

“I am better equipped in knowing that the youth are the ones who will drive change. And that’s the plan to create opportunities in all fields for the youth to prosper and take the country forward.”

Admitting that not much is known about him, he wants people to know that he is more than just former president Jacob Zuma’s son, as he ventures on his quest to become a political leader.

A successful businessman, he says it is time to change the narrative that he is “corrupt”, “a fraud” and a “ladies’ man”. “I want to dispel the negative urban myth.”

Speaking in a Zoom interview from his Dubai home, the 38-year-old describes himself as an easy-going guy who enjoys good, clean fun and also lives for the adrenaline rush.

“I don’t drink or smoke, it’s not for me. I like adrenaline sports like bungee-jumping, ziplining, skydiving, scuba-diving and surfing, and I love motorcycles. I ride a Ducati Streetfighter S sport bike. I like naked bikes and off-road riding.”

He adds that he’s an ordinary guy, married to Shanice Stork with three children. Having grown up in a polygamous structure, he is open to the idea.

“If it should ever happen, I will have that conversation with my wife, in-laws and whoever else.

“As long as everyone is happy. I didn’t understand it at first, until I was about nine years old. When my mom died as a result of suicide, there was an amazing support structure from my siblings and mothers who stepped up. So, I respect the tradition.

“As for being a ladies’ man, it’s always been the case, it’s just that now there’s spotlights and cameras,” he jokes. Will he start his own political party? Zuma says he was born and bred in the ANC and appreciates its relevance. However, he would, if he could, restructure the party.

“We can’t speak for the youth if we have zero youth voices. Globally, young people get opportunities. The sub-culture of gatekeeping, even in business, creating monopolies, needs to stop,” he says.

On the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, where he has also appeared, he says it could be handled differently to achieve its goals.

“It could have been handled in a much better way to get the desired results,” he says.

“I think the way it’s been handled has just created division in thoughts and ideas instead of bringing people together and dealing with actual issues. It’s become a politicking tool and a tool to settle scores.”

He’d also like to see law enforcement change from the ground up.

“We need to revamp our police stations, train our law officers. We can’t have the same person filing a gender-based violence (GBV) case and drinking and driving case, for example. GBV is a massive issue, and because it gets messed up at the police station when you first report, many fall by the wayside and we have a continuous cycle.” His immediate goal is to make his way home because he didn’t want to leave in the first place.

“Home will be home.”

Sunday World

Somaya Stockenstroom