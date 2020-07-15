Enhle bares her soul, confirms she has tested positive for COVID-19

Isibaya actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has tested positive for COVID-19 and has revealed the emotional ordeal she has experienced in the past three years.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mlotshwa revealed in a lengthy caption that she has been made fun of as she is known to be extra careful.

“I also tested positive for COVID as careful as I am. They even make fun of me on set. Yesterday was the worst days, I was pretty sure my chest would give in, I gave myself permission to heal and also to ask for help,” she wrote.

Among other things, Mlotshwa tapped into what she says has been the most testing three years of her life, this includes the unfolding divorce from house music sensation Black Coffee whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo.

“The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally. I have been through so many life changes and I’m grateful as the universe continues to show me my greatness, even when it was being viciously stripped away from me, and none existent finish lines were being drawn on the ground and removed just before I reach them, the spirit of hopelessness would knock at my door reminding me of my unhappiness,” she says.

Media reports have suggested that Mlotshwa was allegedly demanding R4 million from her estranged husband to settle her legal fees, plus monthly maintenance fee and child support of more than R100 000.

SEE full post below:

Author



Nokuthula Zwane