Eskom suspends load shedding until 5pm

Johannesburg – Eskom will suspend load shedding at midday and resume at 5 pm on Friday evening.

In a statement on Friday morning, Eskom said the suspension was to allow parliament to pass the Appropriation Bill.

“In response to a request to Eskom from the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Stage 2 load shedding will be suspended from 12:00 to 17:00 this afternoon in order for a virtual sitting of Parliament to pass a series of Appropriation Bills,” Eskom said.

Passing the bills is essential to keeping government operating, as without the relevant appropriations there will be no funding for key state functions, such as hospitals, law enforcement and other essential services.

“The suspension of load shedding has been made possible by large industrial power consumers in South Africa who have agreed to reduce their consumption for this period to support the country.

“Eskom will also be required to utilise some emergency reserves during this period, thereby depleting some of the gains made over the past few days.”

In order to replenish these reserves and prepare for the week ahead, the power utility said Stage 2 load shedding would resume at 5pm and continue until 10pm on Sunday.

Eskom apologised for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by the interruptions in electricity supply.

The power system remained constrained and vulnerable, the utility said, adding that it would communicate promptly should there be any changes.

“All South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity in the national interest, particularly between midday and 5pm, as well as over the weekend,” it said.

– SAnews.gov.za

