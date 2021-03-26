E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Fans show concern after seeing Babes Wodumo with a ‘baby bump’ sip champagne

By SUNDAY WORLD
Image: EyadiniLounge Instagram.

Johannesburg – Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo just turned 27-years-old and celebrated her day at the sought-after Eyadini Lounge.

Fans, however, showed some concern on social media, after claiming that the music star is pregnant, and was seen sipping on champagne during her birthday celebrations.

South Africans took mainly to Twitter, expressing their concerns that Wodumo was seen drinking an alcoholic beverage during her birthday celebrations while deducting that the music star is pregnant.


Babes Wodumo was in the number one trending spot on Twitter in South Africa, shortly after the pictures surfaced.

Some fans felt that having a sip was ok, while others disputing that she was pregnant and perhaps just bloated on the day.

Take a look at the reactions from fans about the incident below, as well as birthday messages sent to Babes: 

Also read: Babes and Mampintsha scores multi-million rand TV show with Showmax

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EyadiniLounge (@eyadiniloungenuz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EyadiniLounge (@eyadiniloungenuz)

Watch Babes pop a bottle of champagne and then takes a sip:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EyadiniLounge (@eyadiniloungenuz)

Have you read: Put a ring on it: Lobola negotiations to start soon for Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.