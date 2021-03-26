Fans show concern after seeing Babes Wodumo with a ‘baby bump’ sip champagne

Johannesburg – Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo just turned 27-years-old and celebrated her day at the sought-after Eyadini Lounge.

Fans, however, showed some concern on social media, after claiming that the music star is pregnant, and was seen sipping on champagne during her birthday celebrations.

South Africans took mainly to Twitter, expressing their concerns that Wodumo was seen drinking an alcoholic beverage during her birthday celebrations while deducting that the music star is pregnant.

Babes Wodumo was in the number one trending spot on Twitter in South Africa, shortly after the pictures surfaced.

Some fans felt that having a sip was ok, while others disputing that she was pregnant and perhaps just bloated on the day.

Take a look at the reactions from fans about the incident below, as well as birthday messages sent to Babes:

Babes Wodumo visibly pregnant and drinking champagne on camera. 😳 — Z. (@ZinhleM___) March 26, 2021

I really hope Babes Wodumo was bloated yesterday cause she popped bottles proper yesterday and was smoking hubbly just the other. She was even drinking during her podcast with MacG. I will stick to believing that she was just bloated. It happens shem. — Joan Aphane ♥ (@AphaneJ) March 26, 2021

Enjy ur day Babes Wodumo pic.twitter.com/TLAoGhq4II — Keitumetse (@Kay2_Adams) March 26, 2021

Babes Wodumo is pregnant, popped a bottle of chazza & drank from it… 😂 when I was 3 months pregnant I had a sip of Veuve & felt sooo guilty, I googled if I damaged my child. It was like less than a teaspoon sip 😂 I was panicking& kept asking Kea if she thinks I damaged the 👶🏽 — Ree (@RegoRee) March 26, 2021

Leave Babes Wodumo alone!!!! — QueerLivesWorldwide🌈 (@wanderdurban) March 26, 2021

Babes Wodumo is pregnant but was seen on a video drinking Moët. Not long ago she was on MacG’s show drinking gin. Yoh! I’m scared for the little one. — tlali (@tlalane_) March 26, 2021

Babes wodumo why 🥴😣 — Lwethu (@uOlwe2u_) March 26, 2021

Also read: Babes and Mampintsha scores multi-million rand TV show with Showmax

Babes Wodumo baby bump so cute❤️❤️ — Moana (@ilerato_m) March 26, 2021

Congratulations Babes Wodumo on your pregnancy. Please don't drink too champopo for the sake of unborn baby❤ pic.twitter.com/LP2xkq0bmB — A Swati Queen👸 (@MsNtfulini) March 26, 2021

Guys Babes wodumo is pregnant. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/eWCn85zz2n — Thabang E Sepenyane (@Thabangsepenya1) March 26, 2021

Bro babes wodumo is pregnant. Explain the baggy clothes pic.twitter.com/DTyUSqY7Jr — LUYABROWNIE11 (@LuyaBrownie) March 26, 2021

Eyadini Lounge wishes “The Queen of Gqom” Babes Wodumo. A Happy Birthday today.

🎈🤩 we wish you all the best throughout your career. ❤️ Join us tonight in celebration of Babes Wodumo at Eyadini Lounge ✨🥂 pic.twitter.com/d9kBZyJuyc — Eyadini Lounge (@eyadini_lounge) March 25, 2021

Eyadini Lounge wishes “The Queen of Gqom” Babes Wodumo. A Happy Birthday today.

🎈🤩 we wish you all the best throughout your career. ❤️ Join us tonight in celebration of Babes Wodumo at Eyadini Lounge ✨🥂 pic.twitter.com/oPKGzZLM7e — Eyadini Lounge (@eyadini_lounge) March 25, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EyadiniLounge (@eyadiniloungenuz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EyadiniLounge (@eyadiniloungenuz)

Watch Babes pop a bottle of champagne and then takes a sip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EyadiniLounge (@eyadiniloungenuz)

Happy birthday Babes wodumo pic.twitter.com/fFaRbbCth7 — Dj Worldwide_SA (@DJWORLDWIDE4) March 24, 2021

Have you read: Put a ring on it: Lobola negotiations to start soon for Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD