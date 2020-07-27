Free State COVID-19 deaths climb rapidly

Today, 298 people have been reported to have died of COVID-19.

Most of these fatalities were in the Free state, a total of 91.

Another 77 people died in the Eastern Cape, 11 from North West, 36 from Cape Town, 61 in Gauteng, 13 in Mpumalanga, 11 in North West and nine in KZN.

This brings the number of deaths to a devastating 7 067

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now tally at 452 529 with a total number of recoveries at 274 925.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize again conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased and the health care workers working tirelessly on the frontline.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

In the fight against the global pandemic, SA has also been approved a $4.3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom