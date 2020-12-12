Galaxy excited over revamped field

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – PSL outfit TS Galaxy are hoping they will soon be playing at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, which is undergoing renovations.

The Thembisile Hani municipality has issued a R30-million tender for the upgrade of the stadium, which used to be the home venue of Witbank Aces back in the 1980s.

They are hoping that the refurbishments will be completed in the middle of next year so they can host big soccer matches.

“That is our home and it belongs to us. The reason that the stadium is being renovated is because of us as the club. It is in our territory in KwaNdebele. We went away from the Kameelrivier Stadium because it did not comply or meet PSL standards. The two venues belong to us, they are not apart, just like Mamelodi Sundowns’ history with HM Pitje in Mamelodi and the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.”

“This is our area and the pride of KwaNdebele people,” said TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi.

Currently, “The Rockets” are playing their home matches at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

They have registered Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg as their alternative venue.

Using the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium and bringing PSL matches to the region could bring a huge financial injection to the club and surrounding communities.

The venue has a bigger grandstand and can accommodate 20 000 fans.

That would also give the club a competitive edge, meaning that visiting teams will have a nightmare when they have to play at the venue – similar to Black Leopards when they play at Thohoyandou Stadium or Maritzburg United when they host opponents at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

When Sunday World spoke to the ambitious Sukazi in October, he acknowledged his desire of one day seeing Galaxy play its home matches in the KwaNdebele region – and now the refurbishments are due to start.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman