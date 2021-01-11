Gospel superstar Israel Mosehla has died

Johannesburg – Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died.

Further details about his death remain unclear at this stage.

News of his death sent shockwaves through social media, as many are in mourning the loss of the music superstar.

Lesedi FM Seipati Seoke tweeted a heartfelt message after hearing the news of his death.

She tweeted, “You sang at my dad’s funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi. Rest in glory.”

View some of the many messages of condolences that poured in on social media below:

You sang at my dad's funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi. 😭😭😭 Rest in Glory @IsraelMosehla… #monatebreakfastshow #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/aM1CF4rKlq — SustainedMomentum (@Twasagirl) January 11, 2021

The Gospel Industry will never be the same again. I will always fondly remember the interviews I did with you many times on SAfm and you were always passionate about your calling and ministry. Thank you for the rich legacy of music you've left us with. 💔💔 #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/xltAySEyUq — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) January 11, 2021

Rest in Peace nceku. My favorite song from Bab Israel is the classic "oa halalela" . What's yours?#RIPIsraelMosehla https://t.co/o53mYhOSMy — Khanya Thembane (@noksy_k) January 11, 2021

You were a gift to the world, your powerful music will live on and continue to heal us #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/bcpOen9bGI — Mmaina🔥 (@myself_104) January 11, 2021

