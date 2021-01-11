E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Gospel superstar Israel Mosehla has died

By SUNDAY WORLD
Israel Mosehla.

Johannesburg – Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died.

Further details about his death remain unclear at this stage.

News of his death sent shockwaves through social media, as many are in mourning the loss of the music superstar.


Lesedi FM Seipati Seoke tweeted a heartfelt message after hearing the news of his death.

She tweeted, “You sang at my dad’s funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi. Rest in glory.”

Have you read: Bank drags pastor Mboro to court over home loan arrears

View some of the many messages of condolences that poured in on social media below:

Also read: Lepelle Northern Water boss pours cold water over extortion allegations

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Cele unfazed by a court decision declaring Sitole’s actions as lawful

Johannesburg - The high court in Pretoria has cleared the way for SAPS national commissioner Khehla Sitole to discipline high-ranking crime intelligence unit officials...
Read more
Breaking News

First chief executive of PSL passes away

Johannesburg - The first chief executive of the PSL has passed away. According to a media statement from the NSL, it is reported that Trevor...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.