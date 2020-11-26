E-edition
Breaking News

Government wants streaming services like Netflix to carry 30% local content

By Ashley Lechman
Government wants streaming services in SA, like Netflix, to carry 30 local content.

Johannesburg – The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies wants streaming services like Netflix to carry 30% South African content.

This comes from the department’s white paper on Audio and Audio-visual Content Services policy framework which is open for public comment. The department presented the framework to parliament yesterday.

Chief director of broadcasting policy Collin Mashile said that local content should be ‘enabled’ by further policy interventions within the audiovisual broadcasting space.


“Where video-on-demand subscription services come and operate in South Africa, everything that they show to South Africans in terms of their catalogue – 30% of that catalogue must be South African content,” Mashile said.

The department of communications also told parliament that it plans to push ahead with controversial new proposals that would require international streaming services like Netflix to collect licence fees.

According to reports, the department has already received 20,000 comments about its planned proposals.

This proposal is aimed at propping up the SABC, which suffered a loss of more than half a billion rand in the past year.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will determine the fees that will have to be paid, as well as holding to account international services which fail to comply.

This includes the establishment of a team, which would work closely with South African banks, to halt subscription payments to uncooperative service providers.

The streaming services will include the likes of Showmax, Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime.

Sunday World 

