Harsher lockdown measures? Minister says President Ramaphosa will hold ‘family meeting’ soon

Johannesburg – Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation ‘soon’ on government’s latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic that the world has been facing for over a year now.

She said Cabinet noted the increase in infections and deaths and they were busy engaging with a number of stakeholders, however, did not mention anything on adding further lockdown restrictions for the country.

“As we have said, we are all noticing the numbers are going up in terms of infections, people are starting to notice the tick up in terms of death. As Cabinet we are discussing and consulting on the measures to make sure that we protect South Africans and a decision will be taken soon after the consultation and we will announce which time the President will then host a family meeting. But we can confirm that there will be a family meeting soon,” the minister said.

Just yesterday, South Africa recorded 4 623 new COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate increased to 10.1%.

This means the country now has 1 645 555 detected infections since the outbreak.

On Wednesday, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said a further 102 Coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the tally to 56 077.

Ashley Lechman