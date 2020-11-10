Hawks pounce on high flying Limpopo lawyer

A 43-year-old Limpopo lawyer Maboku Solomon Maponya was arrested by the Hawks for five counts of theft on Tuesday, November 10.

This was announced by Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

She said Maponya was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit Tzaneen and later appeared in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court where he was granted a R 10 000 bail.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the case was postponed to December 10 2020 in order for the state to disclose the content of the case docket to Maponya’s legal representative.

Relating the story, Malabi-Dzhangi said Maponya, who was a practicing attorney based in Tzaneen, was struck off the roll by the Pretoria High Court in 2018 for embezzling R6 million from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) meant for his clients.

She said the Hawks received a tip off that Maponya claimed the funds from RAF on behalf of the beneficiaries using his trust account but failed to pay the moolah to them.

“He personally and unduly benefited to the tune of R6 million rand. The bail was fixed at an amount of R10 000 on condition that Maponya does not interfere with the state witnesses,” she said.

Ngwako Malatji