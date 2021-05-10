James Moloi is the new boss of athletics body

Johannesburg – Athletes and athletics administrators have been calling for change and their wishes were finally granted when long-serving Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) president James Moloi was elected the new Athletic SA (ASA) president in Kempton Park.

Moloi ousted outgoing president Aleck Skhosana by 39 votes to 27 in the tension-filled elections, which were marked by intense lobbying and campaigning.

Moloi’s ascendency was boosted by the impressive job he has done for CGA in recent years. Gauteng hosted more events than any other province during the lockdown – achieving that under difficult Covid-19 regulations.

During his campaign, Moloi promised that athletics will be televised live on TV and that he will also bring in new sponsors.

He also said that he will prioritise grassroots development and hire and mentor national coaches who will take good care of athletes.

Moloi spoke passionately about a succession plan to replace current superstars such as Akani Simbine, Caster Semenya, Wayde van Niekerk, Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai, among others.

His next assignment will be to announce the South African team for the coming Olympic Games and to make sure that the chosen athletes make the country proud in Tokyo, Japan.

He also needs to assist athletes who are yet to qualify for the Olympics by getting them to participate in the European season since the South African track and field season is finished.

Skhosana, who has been in office for the last six years, remains a board member of ASA.

Under Skhosana’s tenure, road-running participation grew in the country, and in terms of athletics, SA improved slightly in world athletics.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena