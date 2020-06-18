Joburg City Mayor fires broadside at EFF

The City of Joburg Mayor, Geoff Makhubo, has dismissed as ”distraction by beneficiaries of corruption and fraud”, claims by EFF that he has been captured by a criminal syndicate led by PA President Gayton Mackenzie.

In a statement last week, the EFF Joburg region claimed that Makhubo had appointed PA Deputy President Leanne Williams, the CEO of Joburg Market, as a move to capture the city

Makhubo’s spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndimase, poured cold water on these claims.

“We will not be distracted by beneficiaries of corruption and fraud who have compromised the City’s ability to service the poor and its ratepayers.

These farcical allegations are nothing else but a retort by those that previously looted and mismanaged the city and its entities under the previous administration,” he said.

Ndimase also said the council is not governed by a criminal syndicate but by the government of local unity (GLU) which is made up of political parties that were democratically elected into council by the residents and electorate of Johannesburg.

“These parties represent the will and aspirations of the people of Johannesburg and their constituencies. It is not criminal syndicates but duly elected representatives of the people that govern Johannesburg.

The Herman Mashaba era of populist mismanagement and disregard of processes in the City of Johannesburg is being uprooted and has grave consequences for those involved including massive financial losses for those that swindled the city for political patronage and personal benefit,” he said.

He also said the officials whom the EFF complained were purged for refusing to take illegal instructions from the current leaders, were suspended after allegations of wrongdoing.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) has by its own admission, through its Federal Chairperson, admitted to the maladministration and bad governance of their Mashaba/EFF coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

Over the last three years, irregular, unauthorized, wasteful and fruitless expenditure ballooned to over R3 billion for 2018/19 according to the Auditor-General with very few consequences for those responsible.

Unlike the previous administration, as the GLU we are committed to consequence management. Where allegations of malfeasance arise we will investigate thoroughly and ensure accountability.

The Boards of Municipal Owned Entities have in some instances acted to suspend persons where allegations of wrongdoing have emerged. This is done within the applicable policies and laws that govern consequence management in the workplace,” he said.

He encouraged those, who claimed to have received illegal instructions from anyone, to contact the law enforcement agencies.

“Where people allege they have been issued with illegal instructions, they must immediately lay charges against those whom they accuse,” he said.

