Jordaan reluctant for Cosafa job

Johannesburg – South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been nominated to stand for the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) presidential elections that will take place in Johannesburg in two weeks’ time.

Jordaan was nominated by four countries – Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, and Mozambique. The Safa boss has a proven track record. He is a former CAF vice-president, has served in various departments and in a number of Fifa World Cup tournaments.

He was the CEO of the successful 2010 Fifa World Cup on African soil and was recently appointed as CAF adviser in the marketing and competitions departments. To be Cosafa president, one needs to be the president of their local federation.

If elected as president, Jordaan will replace the incumbent Phillip Chiyangwa of Zimbabwe Football Federation (Zifa), whose term ends next month.

Zifa is under government administration after allegations of gross incompetence and failure to manage its business, serious divisions within the board, and the disastrous state of its senior national team.

But news reaching Sunday World is that Jordaan is reluctant to take over as Cosafa boss.

He has his work cut out in steering Safa back to prosperity.

“The president [Jordaan] will make his decision after attending the CAF congress in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.

“Chiyangwa’s term is coming to an end and the countries that nominated Jordaan to feel that he is the right person to lead the southern region of African football.

“Our region has been playing second fiddle to the west and north Africa, and Jordaan can lead the resuscitation of football in the southern region,” said Safa communications head Dominic Chimhavi.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said they welcomed Jordaan’s nomination but it all depended on whether the 69-year-old wanted to stand. Jordaan is leading Bafana Bafana’s charge to have their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Ghana replayed.

Fifa is due to hear Safa’s appeal on Tuesday. DStv Premiership results: Arrows 0, Pirates 0; Stellenbosch 2, AmaZulu 2; Baroka 0, Chippa 1; SuperSport 1, v Gallants 2; CT City 0, Sundowns 0. Today’s fi xtures: TS Galaxy v Swallows (Mbombela, 3.30pm); Maritzburg v Chiefs (Harry Gwala, 5.30pm).

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author