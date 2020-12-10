Kaya FM’s former MD Maloka in hot water over sexual harassment probe

Johannesburg – Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka resigned from the station while a disciplinary hearing was in session, where he was facing charges relating to financial mismanagement and sexual harassment.

This comes after the Kaya FM board, led by Thebe Investment CEO Sizwe Mncwango, was furnished with a forensic report detailing the outcome of its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement levelled against Maloka.

It has been established that the forensic report had recommended that action be taken against Maloka after the allegations were found to be substantiated.

Kaya FM board chairperson Mncwango confirmed Maloka had resigned during his disciplinary hearing.

Mncwango said the two pronged investigation had made clear findings on the allegations of financial mismanagement, sexual harassment and culture at Kaya FM under Maloka.

“Unfortunately he checked out of the process which was testing the allegations and resigned with immediate effect,” he said.

Maloka was accused by several women, both former and current employees of Kaya FM, of demanding sexual favours for promotions and victimising female employees who refused his sexual advances.

On financial mismanagement, according to a submission made to the board, Maloka was accused of giving contracts to companies owned by his friends and also shortchanging the station on its airtime, which was given to companies close to him.

He was also accused of abusing the company credit cards and paying for his overseas trips, some of which were not work related.

Mncwango said no further action would be taken as Maloka’s employment relationship with Kaya FM was now terminated.

This is despite that some of the allegations levelled against Maloka amounted to fraud.

“The internal process had not yet reached a stage where we discussed the possibility of fraud charges, and as such we won’t be pursuing any criminal action against Mr Maloka.” Maloka did not respond to questions at the time of going to print.

