Khanyi’s boyfriend accused of being part of vehicle scam

Johannesburg – Actress Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend Terrence Kudzai Mushonga has been accused by a Joburg-based Nigerian national, James Aliyu, of defrauding him of R1.2-million in what he believes is an elaborate vehicle scam.

According to Aliyu, he bought two cars from Mushonga, one of which has since been hijacked while the other had been stolen on two separate occasions by criminals whom he believes work for Mushonga.

Aliyu has since opened a case of fraud at Roodepoort police station against Mushonga and another one of hijacking at Honeydew police station against the hijackers.

In a police statement seen by Sunday World, Aliyu said Mushonga, who is reportedly a fugitive from Zimbabwe, approached him and introduced himself as Dick Lefa Nzula from South Africa and sold him a Merc for R720 000 and the Jaguar for R500 000.

Aliyu said Mushonga gave him copies of his South African drivers’ licence, smartcard ID and vehicle papers, which Sunday World has seen, for the change of ownership and registration of the cars to his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

He said he went to Roodepoort traffic centre on May 25 where he was told the documents were phony.

Speaking to Sunday World from Dubai via a video call, Mushonga, who did not want to explain why he was using two different names, said he had R20-million in his bank account but would not repay Aliyu because the money Aliyu gave him was proceeds of crime.

“That man is wanted by the FBI for scamming Americans millions of rand,” he said.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza refused to shed light on Mushonga’s mysterious South African citizenship and identity.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela did not respond to our questions at the time of going to press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

Also read:

Listen to Lwandle Ndaba’s diss track about Max Lichaba here

Max Lichaba hits out at step son

Sophie Ndaba is back in the spotlight

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji