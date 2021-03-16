E-edition
Breaking News

King Zwelithini funeral arrangements announced

By SUNDAY WORLD
NONGOMA, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 27: King Goodwill Zwelithini during his 70th birthday celebrations at Enyokeni palace on July 27, 2018 in Nongoma, South Africa. A blood moon and a royal brandy were among the highlights of a lavish 70th birthday party thrown for in celebration of the country’s most pampered monarch. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Thuli Dlamini)

Johannesburg – Government has announced the details pertaining to the Special Official Funeral of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

King Zwelithini passed away in the early hours of Friday after an extended illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast as of Saturday, 13 March 2021.


While the burial will be a private royal family service, the official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhethaomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Thursday starting at 10am.

The memorial service will be broadcast live on SABC and other major broadcast channels.

In addition, arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on the following government online platforms:

Twitter

Facebook 

YouTube 

These measures are also to assist those who may not be able to physically attend the funeral due to the current COVID-19 lockdown level 1 regulations which stipulate that gatherings for funerals may not exceed 100 people.

Messages of condolence

Government wishes to advise anyone who would like to send a message of condolence to the royal family, to the Zulu nation, and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal to utilise the e-condolence book available at the email address.

– SAnews.gov.za

