Leaked matric exam papers will be rewritten

Johannesburg – During a livestream broadcast today, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that leaked matric papers will be rewritten.

She said the department had consulted with representatives from school governing body associations, the school principals association, teacher unions and the quality assurance agency, Umalusi on the way forward.

Mathematics Paper will be written on Tuesday, 15 December at 2pm and Physical Sciences Paper 2 will be written on Thursday, 17 December at 9am.

These papers, Maths paper two and the Physics paper two, were leaked in the last two weeks.

She said concerns around the Business Studies paper also being leaked, the department had to replace the paper.

An investigations team found that with the paper being spread on cyber networks – it was impossible to identify how many learners had access to the leaked question papers.

The minister said she welcomed the arrests that were made and alluded to more arrests being made soon.

“We welcome the arrest that has been made and we hope more arrests will follow. We really need to send a strong message that tampering with national examination is a serious offence.”

The Hawks arrested Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, on Wednesday and after appearing in court yesterday, he was granted bail. He will return to court in January.

Shikwambana worked for a Johannesburg-based company, contracted by the department of basic education to print exam papers for the class of 2020, said the Hawks in a statement.

