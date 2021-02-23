Lebone and GDE partner to implement on-screen marking of the matric exams

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) in South Africa is working extensively to further enhance its educational systems, by steadily and consistently improving the key performance areas of the basic education system.

The Department engaged Lebone, a local print and scanning services company that works with GDE on printing for educational purposes, to deliver a scheme for the on-screen marking of the matriculation examination.

Lebone is a 100% black owned and managed heavy-duty specialised printing company, which has been operating since 2011.

It is an end to end printing supplier, achieving a 99.9% quality delivery rate every time the books leave the warehouse.

The company offers a full spectrum of printing services for newspapers and magazines, coffee table books and textbooks, as well as flyers pamphlets and promotional materials and highly specialized digital printing.

Lebone CEO Keith Michael, highlights that the company has a subsidiary, Lebone Media, which develops digital applications for integration into their traditional printing business.

Some of the application being developed include digitising school textbook with built online assessment which can be accessed remotely by a teacher to monitor a learner’s progress and turning school workbooks into gaming applications to make learning more enjoyable.

Lebone also prints 65 million workbooks for the Department of Basic Education and delivers these to 24 000 schools twice a year. The contract is delivered through a consortium led by

Lebone and comprising Norvis and DSV, one of the world’s largest logistics companies.

The GDE has partnered with Lebone to create a robust and reliable workflow for the on-screen marking of exams. With the technology adding to the existing robust marking processes that GDE have in place.

The project was closely scrutinized by both DBE and Umalusi, to ensure that no student was disadvantaged during the pilot and live marking stages of the exam.

One of the most exciting benefits of the GDE on-screen marking system is the instantaneous access to rich data.

The analytical moderators were able to access real-time data showing how marking is progressing, but also how students have responded to particular questions.

The company runs and prints for exam facilities for the Free State and Gauteng Provincial education departments as well as the North West University. Lebone also runs a learner teacher support centre for printing textbooks.

Three years ago, Lebone acquired a label printing company now called Lebone Paarl labels which supplies labels to the beverages industry.

In total, the company runs seven sites and employs 312 people directly and a further 500 through its suppliers.

