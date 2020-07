A Limpopo MEC has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This was announced by Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha in a statement released on Wednesday, July 1 ( today).

Mathabatha said the MEC, whose identity he did not reveal, is in self isolation and quarantine.

” I have since instructed the Department of Health under MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to do all due diligence in making sure that the Department is disinfected and all health protocols are duly followed,” he said.

Author



Ngwako Malatji