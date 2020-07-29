Listen: ANC MP Boy Mamabolo threatens to shoot our reporter

Following claims by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo on Thobela FM that he neither intimidated our reporter Ngwako Malatji nor insulted him, the Sunday World was bombarded with telephone calls from concerned readers who questioned the credibility of our story.

Therefore, to protect the credibility of both the newspaper and the reporter, an audio clip of the interview is being released in the public interest.

The release is intended to help demystify the notion that our reporter fabricated the allegations against Mamabolo.

https://sundayworld.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Audio-1.mp3

https://sundayworld.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Audio-2.mp3

Author



SUNDAY WORLD