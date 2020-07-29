Breaking News

Listen: ANC MP Boy Mamabolo threatens to shoot our reporter

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Following claims by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo on Thobela FM that he neither intimidated our reporter Ngwako Malatji nor insulted him, the Sunday World was bombarded with telephone calls from concerned readers who questioned the credibility of our story.

Therefore, to protect the credibility of both the newspaper and the reporter, an audio clip of the interview is being released in the public interest.

The release is intended to help demystify the notion that our reporter fabricated the allegations against Mamabolo.


 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

KPMG back in the ABSA fold

Audit firm KPMG has won back the contract to look after the books of ABSA, just over two years since the lender cut ties...
Read more
Breaking News

Renew ANC to honour Mlangeni – Mbeki

Former President Thabo Mbeki said today renewing the ANC to rid it of corruption, nepotism and arrogance among some of its leaders, will be...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal