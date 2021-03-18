Load shedding suspended for King Zwelithini’s memorial service

Johannesburg – Eskom will suspend load shedding this morning to allow the nation to mourn the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

“To allow the nation to participate in the memorial service of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, Eskom has decided to suspend the implementation of load shedding,” said the power utility ahead of the start of the memorial service on Thursday.

The King of the Zulu Nation met his death on Friday at a Durban hospital after battling with his health for a while.

Eskom announced on Wednesday night that it will suspend load shedding between 10am and 2pm.

The State-owned entity said this “extraordinary” move has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and significant historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation.

“Afterwards, load shedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated.”

Meanwhile, Eskom announced that while the country had been on Stage 1 of load shedding for the majority of Wednesday, there has been a further loss of generation capacity and has had increase load shedding to Stage 2 until 5 am on Saturday.

“This escalation in the stage of load shedding is required to safeguard the power system after a further loss of generating capacity at the Medupi, Arnot, Duvha and Kendal power stations.”

Also, Eskom said the utility’s inability to supply the full demand due to an increase in demand, has put further strain on the emergency generation reserves.

“The contributing factors for the losses are boiler tube leaks and units tripping, as well as the delay in the return to service of a single unit at the Kendal power station.”

The power utility is working hard to return the units to service as soon as possible.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused and requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly. The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable.”

