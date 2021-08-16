Lwandle Ndaba explains why he released song about stepdad Max Lichaba

Johannesburg – Sophie Ndaba’s son, Lwandle Ndaba, who released a song in which he accuses Max Lichaba of assaulting and cheating on the former Generations actress has released a statement detailing the lyrics of his song.

Explaining why he released the song, Lwandle, said in a statement, “As a child witnessing the painful past few years, I have found a way to channel my pain and frustration after watching my mother’s health and finances go on a downward spiral due to the actions of her significant other, my stepfather Mr Max Lichaba. I saw the journey that my mother went through and I am expressing my feelings through music as I study music performance. I was hurt and I experienced trauma.”

On turning his pain into a song, the 21-year-old music performance student, said, “The hardest part about watching the events unfold was that I was not able to help her because I was supportive of her decision to remain silent. My silence was channelled into a song that I composed out of fear and frustration at the hands of my stepfather. I recently started getting nightmares and kept them to myself until one night I just decided to turn my pain to song. Hence this song now. I am no longer able to be a silent bystander due to the threats received by myself and my family despite keeping the peace. In a country where gender-based violence is a plague, I do not wish to wait for my mother to become a statistic at the hands of my stepfather any longer.”

“I’m not excited about this song I’m relieved to have released what has been burning me

inside for years. I’ve had a lot of media houses asking similar questions and this song release ensures that all relevant questions are answered once and for all. Also addressing Mr Max Lichaba’s statements made in Sunday World newspaper on 15 August 2021,” he further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lwandle “ Ocean L “ Ndaba (@oceanel_sa)

In his statement, he also explained the meaning behind every verse, you can read the meaning by clicking here.

Watch the lyric video below:

