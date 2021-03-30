Johannesburg – ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s political future is in tatters following a decision by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) that he and other members criminally charged should vacate their position in 30 days or fave suspension.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party would only pursue unity based on principle

He was delivering a closing address at a heated NEC meeting which started on Friday and ended on Monday.

Ramaphosa said the NEC, which is the hifhest seciom makimf stricycyure beeywwen aNc’s conferenves had “resolved and affirmed that all members who have been charged with corruption and serious crimes must step aside within 30 days or they will be suspended.”

Magashule and other senior leaders of the ANC have been charged with numerous criminal charges. Magashule is also seen a key member of the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction. In the governing party. Ramaphosa said the NEC drew a line in the sand over the activities of RET.

“The meeting agreed that no member of the ANC should associate themselves with the so-called ‘RET Forces’

Senior party leaders like Joel Netshitenzhe and Sibongile Besani had sounded the alarm bells over RET ahead of the meeting, warning it was more than a faction but a emerging splinter group. The ANC in Eastern Cape, a Ramaphosa stronghold had also raised the same issue. One of the most recognizable member of the RET faction is Carl Niehaus. Some member of the NEC are said to have called for his expulsion.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo