E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Magashule given 30 days to fall on his sword

By Kabelo Khumalo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 22: ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule addresses the media about the outcomes of the ANC national executive committee meeting and ‘lekgotla’ on January 22, 2019 in Johanneburg, South Africa. Reflection on the state capture inquiry developments, The ANC revealed that the party will not take action against its members yet, including ministers, who have been implicated in bribery and corruption by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, as his version was one-sided. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi)

Johannesburg – ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s political  future is in tatters following a decision by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) that he and other members criminally charged should vacate their position in 30 days or fave suspension.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party would only pursue unity based on principle
 He was delivering a closing address at a heated NEC meeting which started on Friday and ended on Monday.
Ramaphosa said the  NEC, which is the hifhest seciom makimf stricycyure beeywwen aNc’s conferenves had “resolved and affirmed that all members who have been charged with corruption and serious crimes must step aside within 30 days or they will be suspended.”
Magashule and other senior leaders of the ANC have been charged with numerous criminal charges. Magashule is also seen a key member of the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction. In the governing party. Ramaphosa said the NEC drew a line in the sand over the activities of RET.
 
“The meeting agreed that no member of the ANC should associate themselves with the so-called ‘RET Forces’
 
Senior party leaders like Joel Netshitenzhe and Sibongile Besani had sounded the alarm bells over RET ahead of the meeting, warning it was more than a faction but a emerging splinter group. The ANC in Eastern Cape, a Ramaphosa stronghold had also raised the same issue. One of the most recognizable member of the RET faction is Carl Niehaus. Some member of the NEC are said to have called for his expulsion.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World


Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.