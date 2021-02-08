Lebo Maile touted to replace David Makhura

Johannesburg – Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebo Maile is being touted to replace David Makhura as the provincial chairperson of Gauteng if moves to oust the embattled premier succeed.

The former trade unionist could be thrown out of his powerful post as the province’s first citizen two years before the end of his term amid a strong push for an early provincial elective conference next year.

As a battle to succeed him brews, party insiders said the name of Maile is gaining traction in the five regions of the organisation.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is also emerging strongly as a possible successor to Makhura, while the name of the party’s provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, has also been thrown into the hat.

In Johannesburg, the party’s biggest region, its secretary Dada Morero has thrown his weight behind Maile’s campaign, while regional chairperson Geoff Makhubo is believed to be in Lesufi ’s corner.

In Ekurhuleni, Maile has the full backing of regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina and regional secretary TK Nciza.

Lesufi is said to command a lot of support from the West Rand. In Sedibeng, Khawe faces opposition from the ANCYL , which is pushing for Maile to ascend to the highest office in the province.

Sedibeng regional youth league spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane said they were rallying behind Maile.

“He has 10 years of unbroken record as an MEC without a scandal, so the cadre is beyond reproach and ready to lead the people of Gauteng.” In Tshwane, Maile enjoys most support in the regional executive committee while regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa is believed to be Lesufi’s ally.

Factional fights in the province have deepened since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Makhura’s hand was weakened after he fired former health MEC Bandile Masuku following the PPE saga.

The premier is now under pressure to take similar action against Lesufi, whose department has come under scrutiny after spending R431-million on the decontamination, disinfection and sanitising of schools.

Last week, Makhura said he would not allow “lies and a smear campaign to tarnish my name”.

“It is quite clear that I have become an obstacle to the realisation of certain political ambitions and business agendas.”

George Matlala