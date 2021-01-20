Make-up artist to the stars Nomsa Sasa Madida shares a few of her secrets with us

Johannesburg – As you know Covid is on everybody’s lips, we are anxious as family members are buried weekly.

It’s a horrible time but we still have to live and encourage the young to seek a better beautiful future, so we have 10 top make-up tricks for the new year.

Make-up artist to the stars Nomsa Sasa Madida shared these and we hope they cheer you up or cheer the people who have to see you.

Focus on everything else but the lip because you wear a mask.

Skin care is very important in 2021 because our pores clog up because of the masks we have to wear to save us from everyone.

Ensure you have glowing skin that will make you look less washed out on Zoom interviews and meetings.

Don’t forget that your eye make-up must be strong and visible as we are still wearing masks.

This year, sharp lines are still going strong, whether it’s a classic cat eye or a 60s-inspired negative space liner.

Play with colour as you are still wearing a mask and allowed some fun. Try coloured mascara and techni-coloured lashes.

Red lips are going nowhere and even with our continued mask-wearing, just ensure it does not move like the M.A.C. POWDER Kiss Liquid lip.

This year, Glitter rocks under the eyes instead of the eyelid. You heard it here first.

Take care of your skin before you even think about wearing makeup. Yes, the three-step cleansing routine.

Never sleep with your makeup on, no matter how lazy or drunk you are. Use wipes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomsa Madida (MUA) 🇿🇦 (@nomsamadida)

