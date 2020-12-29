E-edition
Mamelodi Sundowns terminates discussions with Al Ahly on Gaston Sirino

By SUNDAY WORLD
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on January 15, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns FC has announced that it has terminated discussions with Al Ahly SC as the two clubs are too far from each other on the transfer fee for Gaston Sirino.

The good relations between the President of Al Ahly, Mahmoud El Khatib and the President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe will continue as well as the good relations between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly but there is no point or purpose in continuing the discussions on Gaston Sirino.

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue releasing players to European, African and other football countries like it did for Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Ivorian International Siaka Tiéné and other players but the transfer fee must be competitive as Mamelodi Sundowns is consistently paying high and internationally competitive transfer fees for the players that it acquires.

Gaston Sirino must now focus on his football and compete for a starting position at Mamelodi Sundowns.

