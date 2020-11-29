Mbali Mlotshwa loses court bid against Black Coffee

Johannesburg – Actress and model Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has lost her court bid to compel her estranged husband, DJ Black Coffee, to fork out millions of rand in legal fees and spousal and child maintenance.

Sunday World can reveal that Mlotshwa’s application was dismissed with costs at the Johannesburg High Court, with the judge saying her demands were not substantiated and were not reasonable.

Mlotshwa had demanded that Black Coffee pay her more than R131,000 in monthly maintenance, made up of R80,000 child maintenance for their two minor children, R30,000 for groceries and household items and R17,800 for her beauty cosmetics. In addition, she had demanded that he pay her medical bills as she had allegedly suffered depression due to stress relating to their highly publicised divorce.

This, she had said, was because she had become accustomed to a lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, holidays and high taste in fashion, and Black Coffee could afford this as he earned R100-million per annum as a DJ.

The couple parted ways in 2019 after four years of marriage.

In a court ruling made on Wednesday, the judge dismissed Mlotshwa’s application with costs and ordered that she only get R15,000 a month for spousal maintenance and R50,000 in child support.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba