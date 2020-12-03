Mboweni’s restaurant gig a higher life affair: Black Coffee and Euphonik to perform at launch

Johannesburg – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will be gracing the master kitchen of a newly launched high end restaurant called Uhuru Cafe and Wine Emporium in Polokwane this weekend.

Mboweni has already invited people come witness him in action on his social media account promising that they will love his food.

But it appears there’s more to the restaurant launch than the Finance Minister’s tin fish cooking that most people expect him to dish at the venue.

Sunday World has learnt that though Mboweni is scheduled to cook at the restaurant, he will be working together with a well established chef Super Kabza, who will be preparing food at the restaurant.

The top notch restaurant is believed to be considered a game changer among The Who’s who of Limpopo, who are said to be already buzzing about the place as a potential place to conduct business meetings.

To live up to its perceived luxury, Uhuru Cafe and Wine Emporium, according to its invite, and other internal plans already shows that its owners have a taste for fine things.

With a guest list that reads like that of Durban July, dominated with A Listers such as Black Coffee, Euphonik, Pearl Thusi, Ayanda Thabethe, Celebrity Chef Lorna Maseko and Senior heavyweight politicians, the event which is set took place on Saturday and Sunday, appears to be going to be a higher society kind of an affair, and will be dominated by fine wine tasting and mingling amongst the rich, and powerful.

The organizers have urged the guests to rock up at the venue in their luxury cars, and promised that they will be ushered into the restaurant by social media influencers and hostesses.

Black Coffee, according to the organizers, will be ditching out live music to guests on Saturday, while Euphonik is set to grace the stage on Sunday, the second day of the restaurant’s event.

The restaurant also boast a luxury menu which ranges from sea food, meat and properly prepared desserts ranging from milk tartlets , peppermint tartles, Koeksisters , Apple Crumble Tartles, Lamington and many others.

But appears to be the eatery’s draw card so far, according to its organizers, will be its access to a wide range of wines, which they say will be a catch especially le for those wine lovers.

Sunday World understands that the organizers have a close relationship with wine farms in Cape Town.

The organizers of the launch said the event will hammer under strict observant of COVID-19 regulations to minimize the spread of the virus, which is believed to gaining lost ground in a second wave.

One of the organizers said the wine tasting was likely to later turn into an annual wine and food tasting festival, and said they working on coming up with the event to rival the DSTV delicious festival, which takes place annually in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Sunday World

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni