Meet our Moegoe and Charmza of the week

Johannesburg – Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is a moegoe after he was found guilty of sowing divisions within his party ranks.

A disciplinary committee hearing recommended that the former ANC provincial chair’s membership of the ANC be suspended for five years with immediate effect.

The moegoe has been forced to step down from his position as chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on tourism.

He must also undergo mentorship under former president Thabo Mbeki.

The suspension could be a sign that more ANC moegoe politicians are set to face the music, but only time will tell.

Congratulations are in order after Mzansi’s revered playwright John Kani was honoured with a prestigious Pragnell Shakespeare Award.

Charmza Kani, of the Lion King fame, received the award from the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon- Avon, in England for his play Kunene and the King.

The award recognises achievement in appreciation and enjoyment of the works of William Shakespeare and the progress of Shakespearean knowledge. Kani said on Twitter that he was “humbled by the international honour”.

Last year, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from Golden Elephant productions. Well done!

