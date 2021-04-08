Meet our three moegoes of the week, SAFA, Bafana Bafana and Molefi Ntseki

Johannesburg – We have no reason not to have a triple dose of moegoes for you this week.

The trio come in the form of Safa, fired Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and his players for the shameful manner in which they failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals scheduled for Cameroon next year.

First, the blame must be put at the door of Safa, led by its moegoe president Danny Jordaan and his exco for appointing Ntseki, and the coach himself for accepting the job, knowing he had no experience in global football.

And Bafana players for not taking matters into their own hands against Ghana and Sudan. Jordaan, Ntseki and Bafana players you will remain moegoes for disgracing us.

Charmza of the week:

She bowed out of the SABC during a bitter-sweet moment when most of her colleagues, some her juniors, were facing retrenchments involving more than 600 workers.

But retiring isiXhosa news reader and anchor Noxolo Grootboom is our charmza for her dedicated 37 years of service to the nation, updating SABC1 viewers on the latest news in her mother tongue.

On Tuesday night, millions of South Africans were glued to their TV screens to watch Grootboom, 61, deliver her last SABC news bulletin, wearing a full traditional attire.

“Sikuthanda sonke emakhaya.”

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi