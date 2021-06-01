‘Mjokes will be sorely missed by all’

Johannesburg – Trompies band member and one of the six directors of influential recording company Kalawa Jazmee, Emmanuel Matsane, was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Joburg this past weekend.

The kwaito star, popularly known as Mjokes, was remembered as a loving father, a unifier and mentor to young artists.

Matsane died in a car accident after a Trompies performance at the Soweto Arts and Culture Festival in Meadowlands.

His son and daughter paid tribute to the 54-year-old kwaito star, whom many remembered for his sense of humour.

His daughter described him as a cool dad, saying she would greatly miss the Sunday lunches they shared together.

Fellow Trompies member Jairus Nkwe said Matsane was a giant in the industry.

“He was a leader, developer, composer and songwriter.” One of the directors of Kalawa Jazmee, Oscar Mdlongwa, said his death was a huge loss to the music industry.

MEC Mbali Hlophe’s also gave a speech, but it was disrupted by Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa.

Mthethwa said, “They don’t know us they only know us when we are dead. I will allow Fikile Mbalula to speak on behalf of the government as he knew Mjokes but the MEC doesn’t know us.”

