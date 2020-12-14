Motlanthe leads race for new Safa CEO

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – The five candidates interviewed for the Safa CEO vacancy will have to wait until Saturday’s much-awaited annual general meeting (AGM) before being informed who will get to occupy one of the hottest seats in football.

The Safa national executive committee (NEC) and an independent panel this past weekend conducted a series of interviews with Happy Ntshingila, Mxolisi Sibam, Lydia Monyepao, Mzwandile Maforvane and acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

According to insiders, it seems Motlanthe, who has been occupying the CEO position on a caretaker basis for the last eight months, has the inside track to land the job on a permanent basis after interviews were concluded.

Information reaching Sunday World is that Motlanthe, who is an advocate, has done enough to shrug off challenges from the four other candidates.

The NEC and the independent panel are now expected to compile their report and hand over their decision to Safa and then make the announcement at the AGM in Johannesburg on Saturday.

In the last eight months, Motlanthe has done a relatively impressive job, considering the association’s ailing finances and declining brand value.

The association did some extensive streamlining and reorganisation as it had a bloated staff complement.

Safa also claim that their unaudited financial statements to be released at the AGM will show a surplus of R60-million.

The various national teams are on a rise and that should augur well for the new CEO.

But Motlanthe must expect a tough challenge from Ntshingila, a renowned administrator and former Absa group marketing executive and also the former Supersport International CEO.

Maforvane is an energetic and passionate general manager of events at Safa.

The former NEC member was groomed as an administrator by president Danny Jordaan. Monyepao too is highly experienced and has the credentials to go far.

She is a former Banyana Banyana team manager and a director in the department of support and finances at the University of Pretoria. Sibam is a Safa NEC member and he chairs the audit and risk committee. He is a chartered accountant .

Former CEOs include Jordaan, Albert Mokoena, Raymond Hack, Leslie Sedibe and Dennis Mumble.

