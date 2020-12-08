Motsepe is more than capable to run CAF – Pitso

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane believes that Patrice Motsepe can do a wonderful job if he is elected to serve the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as president in the March elections.

The mining magnate and Sundowns owner was nominated by the South African Football Association (Safa) to challenge incumbent Ahmad Ahmad in the presidential race next year.

However, Ahmad was last week banned from all football- related activities for five years by world-governing body Fifa for corruption and mishandling of funds.

“Dr Motsepe is a very successful businessperson. That means there’s something that he knows and that he has assembled good people around him. He is an international businessperson and I believe that he can do it,” Mosimane told the South African Football Journalists Association in a wide-ranging interview.

“He has got the profile and let’s give him the opportunity. Sundowns have done well on the continent for the last eight years and they made a big impact, and they are growing from strength to strength on the continent.

“Whether he has time for the role, I don’t know, that’s a different case, because I know in the last eight years that he is a very busy person. You find him in Los Angeles, China, Europe every week, every three to four days.”

He continued: “We will see whether he has time for that, but when it comes to qualities, he has qualities.

“Also, I am not sure what is required in that space, I am also not sure what his plan is. It will be interesting to hear what he says. “I think a successful person like him should be given the opportunity to lead football. We move and we grow. Sundowns have grown and, thanks to him, he allowed me to go to Al Ahly. At CAF, there’s lots of issues that need to be addressed, be it administration, development, commercial, technical. Probably he’s got a plan and the right people, it’s interesting.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan last week told Sunday World that Mosimane’s success on the continental stage will boost Motsepe’s quest to win the CAF elections.

“Mosimane winning the Champions League again was a great night for the Egyptian giants, for Pitso and for our country. “The victory is a boost for our candidate [Motsepe] and for our country. This was a major football diplomatic achievement,” Jordaan said.

