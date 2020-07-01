ANC NEC reinstate two Limpopo officials implicated in VBS report

The National Executive Committee of the ANC has resolved to endorse a recommendation by the Limpopo PEC to reinstate two of its officials implicated in the VBS report.

ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, announced on Wednesday, July 1, that the party’s highest decision-making body resolved to review the integrity committee’s decision to ask Provincial Treasurer, Danny Msiza, and Florence Radzilani, Deputy Chairperson and Former Executive Mayor of Vhembe District Municipality, to step aside from their positions.

He said the two officials had stepped aside from their positions for two years and would return to their positions immediately preceded by consultations with relevant stakeholders including pensioners who had invested money in the VBS bank.

Magashule said the NEC also decided to add two additional members to the integrity committee of the ANC.

The new members, he said are Thandi Lujati and Dikeledi Ntinga.

The two officials were implicated in Advocate Terry Motau’s report titled, The Great Bank Heist, which exposed the loss of R2 billion deposits made into the bank by government municipalities and ordinary people in Venda.

Bank executives implicated in the report were recently arrested and appeared in court for their role in the collapse of the bank.

However, though implicated in the report, Msiza and Radzilani are yet to be questioned or arrested.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule also announced that the governing party has resolved to postpone its National General Council (NGC), and all regional and provincial conferences to a later date to be announced.

The ANC had planned to stage conferences in provinces such as North West and Mpumalanga and other provinces were planning to state regional conferences, but all these have now been put on halt due to COVID-19.

Magashule said there won’t be any general meetings.

Aubrey Mothombeni