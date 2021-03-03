Makhura’s plan part 3: Revisiting Gauteng’s social policy

By Bongani Mdakane

Johannesburg – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has made GBV a priority and fight nail and tooth to protect women and children against perpetrators.

“We have also made a commitment to tackle Gender-Based Violence and Femicide frontally and decisively by providing five Community Service Centres (CSC’s) and eleven sedans prioritised Victim Empowerment Centres,” said Makhura.

Last week, the Gauteng government funded and handed over 50 high-performance vehicles fitted with cutting-edge crime-fighting technology to the SAPS in order to fight all forms of crime in the province.

Gauteng will also be home to four mobile police stations that will help the police provide services in high-density areas where there are no police stations to fight crime from the front and to also crack on criminal syndicates and crime dens that have caused a lot of headache for the people of Gauteng.

The administration also committed to tackle GBV and femicide by providing five community service centres and 11 victim empowerment centres.

Gauteng has also recruited, screened and inducted 620 GBV brigades to assist through counselling victims who find themselves to be in traumatic situations.

The brigades are raising awareness in communities and assisting the victims of GBV to open cases and break free from abusive and toxic relationships.

While the province’s matric learners showed commitment through their best performance in National Senior Certificate results this year, despite the challenges of Covid-19, Gauteng government is focused and passionate about making sure that education becomes a priority as it had been all these past years.

This is the vision that the government has for the education of the learners in the province. Gauteng is not resting on its laurels and is already preparing pupils for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“We are building a network of schools of specialisation that are providing sector- specific skills in line with the identified high-growth sectors in each district.

Through industry action labs, we are building industry-specific partnerships and sector-based social compacts,” said Makhura.

As the Gauteng government pushes for the people to have shelter, the province has completed 18 154 units and 14 677 sites to the residents of the province in terms of making sure that our people enjoy the benefits of freedom and social security in the comfort of their homes.

Gauteng has also registered 13 789 title deeds and formalised 52 townships to make sure that residents reap fruits of the hard-fought freedom. Makhura said that 9 151 sites have been identified across the province, but the handover process was affected by Covid-19 regulations.

However, the premier said administrative processes are being completed to ensure that the handover process starts next month.

Sunday World

