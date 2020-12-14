Pitso toasts a golden year as continent’s ‘best’ coach

Johannesburg – In what has become one of the biggest sports stories of the year, Pitso Mosimane dropped a bombshell when he tendered his resignation to Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe and joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly in October.

The announcement had a ripple effect across the country and continent. It was the dream career move any South African coach – and the ambitious former Bafana Bafana coach grabbed it with both hands.

This is by far the best year Mosimane has had since he took up coaching. The former SuperSport United and Sundowns mentor has been riding on a wave of success.

This year alone, he won a total of five major trophies, something that other coaches have not achieved in many decades.

Add the Telkom Knockout gold medal he picked up after defeating Maritzburg United last December, it is surely raining gold in Mosimane’s household. Mosimane’s incredulous 2020 started when he sweetly, but painfully pipped Kaizer Chiefs to the PSL league title.

Poor Amakhosi sat on top of the league table from day one until they were rudely detached from the top on the last day with only 20 minutes remaining.

It was Sundowns’ 10th league title – “Le Decima” – since the formation of the PSL.

The former Bafana coach then went on to lift the Nedbank Cup, defeating a hapless Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at Orlando Stadium in September.

He then trekked to Cairo. Mosimane’s predecessor, Rene Weiler, had already clinched the Egyptian Premier League when he left the club. Mosimane added the cherry on top with two wins and a draw, ensuring an emphatic win.

Mosimane’s biggest victory in the land of the Pharaohs was winning the CAF Champions League, his second CAF star, after beating nemesis Zamalek 2-1. Last Saturday, the man who started his coaching career at Matsatsantsa a Pitori won his third trophy in a space of two months since arriving in Egypt.

Africa’s club of the century won the Egyptian Cup through penalty kicks, overpowering local side El Gaish. Mosimane has been flying the SA flag high on the continent and European clubs will now be following his progress.

Speaking to members of the South African Football Journalists’ Association last week, he said that he was proud that the Scottish and the Italian coaches were keeping tabs on us and our players.

“It’s about time we showed Africa what SA is all about. I think I am an international coach, not a black coach. I want to thank the PSL and Irvin Khoza for giving me that award. The PSL is one of the best leagues and it sharpened me. Ahly owner brought me here because I was the best candidate.”

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman