Police want Kelly Khumalo’s cellphone records after arrest of Meyiwa murder suspects

The investigating officers have asked for the cellphone records of singer Kelly Khumalo as part of police investigations into the murder of her boyfriend and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

The startling request was contained in a document the NPA released accidentally to the media during the court appearance of the five suspects who were arrested in connection with Meyiwa’s murder on Tuesday, October 26.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema confirmed that the document was released to the media accidentally and was not supposed to be in the public domain.

The suspects are Muzikawulahlelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizeni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli.

The suspects are facing counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on October 26 2014, in the presence of Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, as well as his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

When asked whether they needed legal representation, Sibiya did not respond to the question and refused to stand in the dock.

Mncube, Maphisa and Ntuli said they did not see the necessity to have legal representation.

“I will not enter the accused dock as I did not kill Senzo Meyiwa,” Mncube said.

Mncube said it was alleged that at the time of the incident, the accused were out of prison whereas he says he was in prison.

Maphisa said the people who were supposed to be in court were not in court.

All accused did not have objections to court proceedings being filmed.

Mncube said it was not true that they were arrested on Monday, as alleged by police minister Bheki Cele. Mncube said they were charged in August.

Prosecutor George Baloyi said the state alleges the men robbed Khumalo of her cellphone on the day of Bafan Bafan’s murder.

Baloyi said on October 26 2014, two men burst into the house in Vosloorus carrying a firearm and a knife.

A scuffle ensued between Meyiwa and a dreadlocked man, who was carrying a firearm.

A shot went off and hit Zandi Khumalo in the leg. A second shot went off and hit Meyiwa in the chest.

Meyiwa was transported to a nearby health centre where he was certified dead on arrival.

Baloyi said the matter would be transferred to the high court in Johannesburg, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

Mncube, Maphisa and Ntuli said they did not see the need to apply for bail as they were in custody on other cases.

Sibiya and Ntanzi did not apply for bail.

Magistrate Hans Havenga told the four unrepresented accused to reconsider their stance on representation, now that they knew the allegations against them.

