President declares Special Official Funeral for King Zwelithini

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu with a declaration that His Majesty be accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

This funeral will entail ceremonial elements provided by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The President has also authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the morning of Saturday, 13 March 2021, until the evening of the funeral service.

In terms of Chapter 1.5.2(a) of the State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, the President may designate the funeral of a distinguished person as a Special Official Funeral.

King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu passed away in the early hours of Friday, 12 March 2021, after a lengthy illness.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the Zulu nation and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond – for whom the Ingonyama was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage.

Details of the funeral will be announced in due course.

– SAnews.gov.za

Have you read: Actor Menzi Ngubane’s death a huge loss to entertainment industry

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD