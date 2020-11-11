E-edition
Breaking News

President to address the nation tonight at 8pm

By George Matlala

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on the country’s response to COVID-19.

The latest address follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting. Both meetings took place yesterday.

The address comes as fear swelled over a second wave of the virus.


It is expected that government could reintroduce some restrictions.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concerns about the lack of compliance with health protocols since the country went to lockdown level 1.

 

