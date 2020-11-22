Prince Lethukuthula Zulu murder – five suspects arrested

Five suspects have been arrested in Pretoria on suspicion of being involved in the murder of the late 50-year old Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

His body was found by security guards at his place of residence at Graceland Residential Complex in Northworld, to weeks ago, on 6 November.

The suspects are four women, whose ages range from 27 to 42, and a 32-year old man.

Police spokesman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the arrests come as a result of the meticulous investigation and hard work by the Provincial Investigating team who, since the reporting of the incident at Honeydew SAPS about two weeks ago, were able to piece together bits and pieces of information that saw the initial inquest docket being changed to a murder case.

“Critical evidence that could easily have been overlooked, was effectively lifted from the crime scene by the SAPS forensic science experts. The processed evidence assisted the investigating team in establishing a possible linkage of the suspects to the crime,” he said.

During the arrest, one of the suspects was found in possession of different substances and these were seized for further investigation against the possibility of the deceased and his business partner having been drugged before cash and other valuables were stolen from their place.

He said that several suspected stolen items were seized at the residences of the suspects.

The investigation might also assist in establishing whether the suspects might have committed previous similar crimes where victims were drugged and robbed.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate Court tomorrow facing a charge of murder and theft.

SUNDAY WORLD